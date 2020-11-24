Final Week of Discounts Released – Nextstar Media Wire

(Nextstar) – Black Friday is no longer a day, it is a season. This year, retailers seem to have blocked the whole of November as a time for deals.

For target fans, the month started with a series of high-end electronics. But with this final week officially starting on Sunday, the retailer says toys, kitchenware, electronics and even gaming systems are a priority.

“We are taking a completely new approach to black silver, giving guests more flexibility and ensuring that they can plan for a safer, stress-free shopping experience,” Christina Hennington, Managing Vice President and Chief Business Officer, told the Associated Press. Release.

The specifics of this week’s contracts are mentioned in the company’s contracts Digital weekly advertising, But here are some highlights:

Browse the whole Digital weekly advertising Here for you.