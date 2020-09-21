You can now get an Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

September 21, 2020 3:59 AM EST

Xbox Labo X.

That’s right, get ready for the incredible disappointment. No, now you can not get your hands on a real Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, but my click interview title actually sounds as real as you can காத்த wait for it நடித்து and you have the real thing of printing consoles and printing them into precision paper models. Riveting.

As we grow closer to the official November 10 release date you may be excited about Microsoft’s next generation Xbox consoles, and Microsoft knows how excited you should be. So it has released some PDFs Print some precision paper samples Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. If you do not want to print size-precision models, there is also a 1/3 size model, which means you can have beautiful, small consoles made of paper.

If you think having paper consoles is a silly idea, you will eventually get it when the consoles are introduced Beautiful cardboard box with pictures of consoles, So really, this is the same thing, isn’t it?

If you are looking to download PDF files of Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S paper, you need to point out that you will need paper, printer, glue and scissors. As soon as possible, it is important to point out that the console does not include any internal hardware to run your games. It is not capable of running DirectX Ray Tracing and they do not have SSD Quick loading times.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are set to launch later this year on November 10th. Both consoles are suitable for different needs and if you want to know more about them read my A brief comparison of the two specifications, Or you can see ours More in-depth reading Explains some of the details we know.