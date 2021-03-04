Home Technology Software: Science and Technology: Lenta.ru

Software: Science and Technology: Lenta.ru

Mar 04, 2021 0 Comments
Software: Science and Technology: Lenta.ru

A Microsoft spokesperson talked about the next generation of Windows. This was reported by Windows Central.

In a speech at the Ignite 2021 conference, Microsoft’s Chief Product Officer Banos Banai said that the new generation of Windows is coming. “The future of Windows is unbelievable. We will show this to users of all walks of life,” Banai stressed.

The company’s top manager has not released any new features of the operating system and has refused to announce the approximate time of release of the next OS versions. However, in a conversation with other conference participants, Banos Banay noticed that he was very excited because he was eager to share news about Windows.

According to reporters, Panay pointed out in his speech that the launch of the new Microsoft products will take place by the end of the year. The editors also said that there were reports from sources that the company was already planning a big event with invited representatives of the press. However, the holding date has not been announced.

Before KnownWorks on a major Windows 10 update called Microsoft Sun Valley. Product launch will take place in the fall. An American company from March to July To be published Windows 10X is a special version of the operating system for low performance computers.

READ  Canceled! Microsoft sends chatpot to grave "allowed" to speak with the dead

You May Also Like

माहिती अधिकारांतर्गत 'या' नागरिकांना विनाशुल्क माहिती मिळते, अर्ज कुठे करावा लागतो?

Under the Right to Information Act, ‘these’ citizens receive free information, where should they apply? | Right to Information Online How to get information for free under the Right to Information Act

New feature of "WhatsApp" - Lebanese forces official website

New feature of “WhatsApp” – Lebanese forces official website

Free Fire 2021 is the easiest way to charge game diamonds for free

Free Fire 2021 is the easiest way to charge game diamonds for free

Are Online Platforms Growing Solely Because of Augmented Reality?

Jio, Airtel आणि Vi चे बेस्ट प्रीपेड प्लॅन्स, वारंवार रिचार्ज करण्यापासून सुट्टी

Top Prepaid Plans from Geo, Airtel & V, Holidays from Frequent Recharge

Asus Rock Phone 5 comes with registered RAM Asus smartphones | Gaming smartphones

Asus Rock Phone 5 comes with registered RAM Asus smartphones | Gaming smartphones

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *