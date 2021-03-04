Software: Science and Technology: Lenta.ru

A Microsoft spokesperson talked about the next generation of Windows. This was reported by Windows Central.

In a speech at the Ignite 2021 conference, Microsoft’s Chief Product Officer Banos Banai said that the new generation of Windows is coming. “The future of Windows is unbelievable. We will show this to users of all walks of life,” Banai stressed.

The company’s top manager has not released any new features of the operating system and has refused to announce the approximate time of release of the next OS versions. However, in a conversation with other conference participants, Banos Banay noticed that he was very excited because he was eager to share news about Windows.

According to reporters, Panay pointed out in his speech that the launch of the new Microsoft products will take place by the end of the year. The editors also said that there were reports from sources that the company was already planning a big event with invited representatives of the press. However, the holding date has not been announced.

Before KnownWorks on a major Windows 10 update called Microsoft Sun Valley. Product launch will take place in the fall. An American company from March to July To be published Windows 10X is a special version of the operating system for low performance computers.