Mar 04, 2021 0 Comments
NFL: The New York Jets are asking for offers for Sam Donald

The New York Jets are ready to accept offers for quarterback Sam Dornold.

CEO Joe Douglas told reporters Wednesday.

“I will listen to calls if there are any. Sam is a dynamic player with a dynamic talent in this league. But if I get calls, I’ll answer them, ”said Douglas, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

Donald’s future in New York has been uncertain since the Jets’ second overall pick in the upcoming NFL. According to various media outlets, the committee was required to evaluate the quarterbacks available in the next draft before deciding on Donald’s future. Douglas said Wednesday he had not set a deadline for selection.

Since his NFL debut in 2018, Dornald has completed 59.8% of his passes, averaging 213.1 yards per game and 45 touchdown passes against 39 interceptions.

Third overall in 2018, Dornald has one year to go on his rookie deal, but he has a year of choice for a fifth. His salary for the next year was 8 9.8 million.

