NFL | Don Campbell has been appointed head coach of the Lions

(Detroit) The Detroit Lions have offered their job as head coach to Dan Campbell.

Larry Loke

Associated Press

The Lions announced the contract with the former New Orleans Saints tight coach on Wednesday, the day after he was announced as CEO of the Brad Holmes organization.

Campbell, who has worked as an assistant coach with the Saints, has 11 seasoned coaching experience and 11 NFL players. He went on to become the interim head coach of the Miami Dolphins in 2015 at 5-7.

Campbell, from Klipton, Texas, shone as a tight end for Texas A&M University, and was selected by the New York Giants in the third round of the 1999 NFL Draft. He caught 91 passes for 934 yards and 11 touchdowns with the Giants, Dallas Cowboys, Lions and Saints.

The Lions finished the final season 5-11 – losing 10 games in 13 seasons from 2000 – and have only recorded one playoff victory since winning the Super Bowl in 1957.