Calls + America has released the first “pictures” of the call

Mar 04, 2021 0 Comments
The series of calls made by Timothy Hochett, who has been attracting people on Canal + for three years, has been adapted by Apple TV +.

FedEx Alvarez (Do Not Breathe) takes this view, which is a revolutionary high-speed television experience that uses only audio and minimal summary footage to immerse the audience in horror stories.

The American edition consists of nine 12-minute episodes that, like the French language, move from familiar situations to particularly tragic extraordinary situations, through continuous phone calls.

Calls is the first French series to be adapted by Apple TV +, and features the voices of Point Pascal, Lily Collins, Nick Jonas, Mark Dupless, Ben Swartz, Judy Greer and Rosario Dawson.

It will be available on the US platform on March 19, but will also be available on Canal + via Michael and on the Canal + Series offer.

