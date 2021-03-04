Are there intelligent civilizations outside of Earth? A scientific team is studying the causes of the disappearance of thousands of stars

Six hypotheses that attempt to solve the mystery of the disappearance of thousands of stars from our view in 70 years, including the possibility of the existence of major alien civilizations

In 70 years, thousands of stars have disappeared from the sky; This prompted a team of astronomers to shed light on the event. But what about the hypothesis that there are intelligent civilizations outside the planet?

In Report According to Jean-Paul Fritz, author of the French “L’OPS” magazine, when you look at the sky on a clear night, you can see that thousands of stars that appeared in astronomical images 70 years ago have disappeared, which seems strange, age-appropriate. Considered for stars.

In light of the many questions and hypotheses about the mystery behind the disappearance of these stars, a team of researchers from the astronomical “Vasco Network” began a scientific study to trace the causes of this phenomenon.

The lost blue star

The Kinman dwarf galaxy, about 75 million light-years old, had the largest blue star, and astronomers saw it between 2001 and 2011, and was 2.5 million times brighter than the Sun.

But when the Southern Southern Laboratory focused on the telescope in 2019, it did not appear in the film, nor did it appear in re-observation in the coming months.

What happened to this star? This type of star – so-called “bright blue variant” – is unstable, but in this way it disappears because it is more than a sign!

According to the researchers, there are two hypotheses: one was its recent eruption, which was less bright and somewhat invisible due to galaxy dust, or it entered the black hole directly without going through a “supernova” state, which is a very rare occurrence. Professor Jose Crowe (one of the researchers involved in the study) commented, “We may have discovered that one of the largest stars in the visible universe is slowly decaying at night.”

Read sample and alternative hypotheses

Considering the various interpretations of this phenomenon, the Vasco Network team, led by Beatrice Villaroyil, a researcher at the Canary Islands Institute of Astrophysics in Spain, outlined its objectives in a study published in The Astronomical Magazine in December 2019.

In the first phase of the study, the team decided to compare the 600 million stars that appeared in images taken by the U.S. Navy Laboratory in the 1950s with the latest database from the Bon-Stars Laboratory. In a sample of 150,000 cases between images from two laboratories, the researchers selected 100 stars to further study the phenomenon of star disappearance.

What could explain the disappearance of a star? In theory, there are two main hypotheses: either the star will gradually change and become a white dwarf due to the lack of nuclear reactions at its center, or it will explode in the last stages of its life, known as the “supernova” event. . Either way, traces of these stars could be seen, but this does not apply to the lost stars studied by Vasco’s team.

There are several hypotheses that explain the disappearance of stars (Getty Images)

In addition to the previous two hypotheses, the team had to find other reasons for the disappearance, and scientists thought of other natural causes, such as the failure of the star’s supernova process, which could be the case with the blue star of the Kinman dwarf galaxy.

There may be another phenomenon that explains the matter, such as the passing of an irregular dark cloud of galactic dust, which obscures the star or reduces the brightness of its light; Therefore, it cannot be found.

This can also be explained by the so-called “small gravity lens”. In this case, a massive object magnifies the image of the star behind it and appears temporary, even if it is not bright enough to see under normal circumstances. According to the author, these hypotheses seem interesting, and this will lead to unprecedented discoveries that will enrich our knowledge of the evolution of stars.

Alien advanced civilizations

Can we explain the disappearance of the stars for other reasons and infer that there is intelligent life outside of Earth? For example, can we assume that the most advanced civilizations are responsible for this phenomenon because they have created giant structures that obscure the light of the stars.

This theory was devised by physicist Freeman Tyson, and he calls it the “Tyson Ball”, which he claims is a giant ball that captures the energy of the star to meet the needs of a more advanced civilization than ours. The SETI project – concerned with the search for extraterrestrial intelligence – is working to find any traces of advanced extraterrestrial technology that can demonstrate this theory.

Could the most advanced civilizations have created gigantic structures that obscure starlight? (Cartridge)

According to the author, Vasco’s study of the field of observation could be more precisely defined by some trying to understand these mysterious factors that lead to the disappearance of stars, which some explain by the existence of distant intelligent civilizations. By revealing where a large number of stars are disappearing, the Chetty project or others interested in these theories can guide their laboratories to try to discover the potential technological implications of these advanced civilizations.

In any case, the author believes that it is impossible to find traces of strange civilizations, but the Vasco project will help solve many mysteries in space and reveal previously unknown events. “It would be a valuable discovery to find a missing star or a star nowhere, and it would provide new knowledge about astronomy beyond what we have achieved today,” says Beatrice Willer Roy.