Meteorology warns of weather instability and return of rain in the coming period

Mar 03, 2021 0 Comments
Egypt is still in winter, said Dr Mahmoud Shaheen, director of the Meteorological Department’s Meteorological Department at the Meteorological Commission.

He continued with a televised intervention: “Cutting clothes is a big risk. We are sending a warning to citizens against cutting clothes in the current era.”

Dr. Mahmoud Shaheen explained: “The weather has not been fair until now. Cutting clothes can lead to severe colds … and cutting clothes is now leading to great danger.”

Low temperature:

The director of the meteorological forecasting department of the General Commission for Meteorology explained that there was a significant and significant drop in temperature in the afternoon and early hours of the night, advising not to be fooled by the weather during the day hours, indicating that winter is over from the start of the season on March 1, and that it may rain next week.

Today’s weather forecast:

Moderate rain is expected in Matru, Sallam, Alexandria, Baltim, Rashid, Port Said, Domitta and Arish, while light rain is expected in Behera, Kafr El Sheikh, Sharqia and Takhlia. A waterfall forms in the morning in southern Sinai and northern Upper Egypt, and on the highways and agricultural roads leading from Greater Cairo and the sea front and north Upper Egypt.

