Under Navalny, the United States imposed sanctions on Russia

For weeks, announced sanctions have blocked access to financial assets for seven people involved in finance in the United States President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

Anonymous, senior officials in Washington told reporters Sanctions were integrated with the European Union. The names of the persons included in them are not given; The list is expected to be released on Tuesday.

Navy in a penal colony

Alexei Navalny was arrested on January 17 at the Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport When he returned from Berlin, he tried to drink poison with a new eye in August.

On February 2, at the request of the prison services, the lower court decided to commute the suspended sentence handed down against Navalny in 2014 to a full term of imprisonment. An opposition activist has been sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for embezzling funds from French cosmetics company Yves Rocher. The European Court of Human Rights ruled in 2017 that the case was unfair and ordered Navalny and his brother Oleg to pay compensation.

On February 25, Navalny was detained in a penal colony since his arrest. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. A day later, the head of the Federal Prison Service (FSIN) Alexander Kalashnikov confirmed This information.

