Home World Under Navalny, the United States imposed sanctions on Russia

Under Navalny, the United States imposed sanctions on Russia

Mar 02, 2021 0 Comments
Under Navalny, the United States imposed sanctions on Russia

For weeks, announced sanctions have blocked access to financial assets for seven people involved in finance in the United States President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

Anonymous, senior officials in Washington told reporters Sanctions were integrated with the European Union. The names of the persons included in them are not given; The list is expected to be released on Tuesday.

READ  What makes the professional residencies different from individual property developers?

You May Also Like

The United States wants to impose sanctions on Russia over its poisoning and imprisonment

The United States wants to impose sanctions on Russia over its poisoning and imprisonment

Nicolas Sarkozy convicted of corruption: France's first president sent to prison | International

Nicolas Sarkozy convicted of corruption: France’s first president sent to prison | International

In February the full moon "Snow Moon" was observed in various places-WeatherNews

In February the full moon “Snow Moon” was observed in various places-WeatherNews

PLA conducts direct fire missile drill against the US Navy in the South China Sea: Chinese military PLA launches missiles during direct fire drills in the South China Sea

PLA conducts direct fire missile drill against the US Navy in the South China Sea: Chinese military PLA launches missiles during direct fire drills in the South China Sea

After the intelligence report on Kashogi's assassination ... Biden: We will announce on Monday what we will do with Saudi Arabia

After the intelligence report on Kashogi’s assassination … Biden: We will announce on Monday what we will do with Saudi Arabia

Ïîñèëþº êàðàíòèí â äåÿêèõ

Ïîñèëþº êàðàíòèí â äåÿêèõ

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *