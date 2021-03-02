Titres My Activity: United Airlines, CAE, Logitech

Here is a selection of announcements that moved (or will make) prices for these companies:

American company United Airlines (UAL, US $ 55.32) announced 25 orders on Monday Boeing (BA, US $ 224.66) The 737 Max Extra, signaling his confidence in the aircraft, crashed nearly two years after two fatal crashes, and air traffic resumed. The carrier plans to bring the already ordered 737 Max distribution to 2022 and 2023, according to a document sent to the US Financial Markets Commission (SEC), according to which the company now owns 188 devices in the family. Apply to buy the book. The company did not specify which company ordered the specific variants of the 737 MAX. Depending on the model, they are official. 99.7 million to 4 134.9 million, but prices are mostly negotiable. Shares of both companies rose more than 5% on Wall Street at 11am.

Quebec Multinational Fell off (CAE, US $ 26.47) U.S. Gains company security training and simulation functions L3 Harris Technologies (LHX, US $ 181.91) for US $ 1.05 billion. A firm agreement has been reached with L3 Harris to acquire its military training division and is expected to be completed in the second half of the 2021 calendar year, the CAE announced Monday. The Acquisition Division includes Connection Simulation and Training, DOS Aviation and AMI Provider of Military Training Solutions to the United States, Initial Flight Training to the United States Air Force, and Equipment Design and Production Simulators. Following the acquisition, the division will operate under CAE USA, headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The transaction is funded by subscription receipts for CA $ 475 million for Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) and CIC $ 225 million for Singapore Sovereign Wealth Fund GIC Pvt. Available.

Swiss team of computer accessories Logitech (LOGI, US $ 108.04) adjusted its financial targets on Monday, raising the bar again, saying it expects growth to slow next year after the exceptional 2020/2021 financial year. The Swiss team, which manufactures keyboards, mice, video conferencing and gaming accessories, has further raised its sales target for the current year, and now expects it to increase by 63% (excluding monetary effects), he said in a statement. The board, which publishes its third-quarter results in mid-January on a stuttering basis, expects its sales to increase by about 57 to 60% by fiscal year 2020. -End end of March 2021. The Swiss team has seen its sales explode from quarter to quarter since the beginning of the health crisis with the demand for webcams, video conferencing accessories and tablets promoted by teleworking, telemedicine and distance school. In the third quarter alone, its sales rose 85% year-on-year to $ 1.6 billion.