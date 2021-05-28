The Sherbrook space agency aims for the moon

The rover sent to the moon will be convenient to move there and collect information.

One of the technologies developed in Sherbrook Confident[ra] Provide a rover or lander wherever you want on the moon, but safely. So the first technology is the equivalent of GPS in our phone or in our car. , Explains Jean de Lafontaine, President and CEO of NGC Arospatiale Ltée.

The second technology is that when you land, you want to avoid obstacles. We like to avoid very steep slopes, rocks, and cracks … An excerpt from:Jean de Lafontaine, President and CEO of NGC Aerospatial Lefty.

Tested on the moon

Sherbrook received $ 1.2 million to test its technology the day before the rover was launched. Over the next few years, the GPS and navigation system will be tested in a lunar environment.

If it works in the lab, we would like to test it in a real lunar environment. We have three potential vehicles that will take us to the moon, and we already have two vehicles that we have signed […] Third, we are in negotiations , Underscores Jean de Lafontaine.

In the future, technologies developed by NGC Aerospace could be converted to land use. For example, drones can be fitted with Sherbrook GPS to deliver food or medicine to rough areas following natural disasters.

With information by Brigitte Marcox