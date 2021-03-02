Asus Rock Phone 5 comes with registered RAM Asus smartphones | Gaming smartphones

Asus’ next gaming smartphone, the Asus Rock Phone 5, is set to launch on March 10th. As usual, some information about this new phone has been released. Let’s see what that information released by Geek Bench is.

Rumor has it that the Asus Rock Phone 5 will come with 18GB of RAM. If this is true, this Rogue Phone 5 will have more RAM than any other smartphone ever released.

The maximum RAM currently available is up to 16GB. The Asus Rock Phone 3 comes with 16GB of RAM.

It was previously reported that the phone will have Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor chip.

The phone is rumored to have a 6.7-inch Full HD Plus display and will run on Android 11 OS. The phone has a capacity of 6000 mAh battery, which is compatible with a gaming phone. The Rock Phone 3 also has a 6000 mAh battery. It also has a 65 watt fast charging facility.

Rockphone 5 will be released on March 10 at 4.15pm. Rogue Phone 5’s special page goes live on Asus’ website. However, this page does not provide any clue about the phone.

