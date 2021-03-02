Home Technology Asus Rock Phone 5 comes with registered RAM Asus smartphones | Gaming smartphones

Asus Rock Phone 5 comes with registered RAM Asus smartphones | Gaming smartphones

Mar 02, 2021 0 Comments
Asus Rock Phone 5 comes with registered RAM Asus smartphones | Gaming smartphones

Asus’ next gaming smartphone, the Asus Rock Phone 5, is set to launch on March 10th. As usual, some information about this new phone has been released. Let’s see what that information released by Geek Bench is.

Rumor has it that the Asus Rock Phone 5 will come with 18GB of RAM. If this is true, this Rogue Phone 5 will have more RAM than any other smartphone ever released.

The maximum RAM currently available is up to 16GB. The Asus Rock Phone 3 comes with 16GB of RAM.

It was previously reported that the phone will have Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor chip.

The phone is rumored to have a 6.7-inch Full HD Plus display and will run on Android 11 OS. The phone has a capacity of 6000 mAh battery, which is compatible with a gaming phone. The Rock Phone 3 also has a 6000 mAh battery. It also has a 65 watt fast charging facility.

Rockphone 5 will be released on March 10 at 4.15pm. Rogue Phone 5’s special page goes live on Asus’ website. However, this page does not provide any clue about the phone.

Content Features: Asus Smartphones, Gaming Smartphones, ROG Phone 5 with 18GB RAM

READ  A NASA probe is full of asteroid objects, and now it has a problem

You May Also Like

OnePlus 9 Pro reveals its specifications in some screenshots before launching on March 8th

OnePlus 9 Pro reveals its specifications in some screenshots before launching on March 8th

Disappointment for Freebox Delta, the habit of following your WiFi network … Your best reactions to free and telecommunications news

Uber: Drivers can no longer use their smartphone in Brussels

Uber: Drivers can no longer use their smartphone in Brussels

Do not buy our game, developers are asking their fans or Vortex

Do not buy our game, developers are asking their fans or Vortex

Microsoft works to stream xCloud 1080p for Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft works to stream xCloud 1080p for Xbox Game Pass

Former SolarWinds CEO “Solarwinds 123” blames coach for password leak-protection

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *