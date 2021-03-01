The Kansas City Super Bowl defeated San Francisco 31-20 in Miami for the second time in its history in the National Football League (NFL) final. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who wrote 2 shots that were converted to touchdowns last quarter to fill a 10-point deficit, is the hero of the chiefs.

Fifty years after he purchased his first title at the expense of Minnesota, Missouri’s ownership is sacred after the final breathtaking suspense.

After 10 points to fill, after playing 3 quarters in total awkwardness, 4 were sacked, 2 were stopped, and Mahomes managed a crucial shot first – 15 yards on the 3rd attempt of the Chiefs – which was found 44 yards from Tyrik Hill. He then finished the job right with an offering to Travis Glees (20-17).

As a result of renewed confidence in the Chiefs he got another recitation of Mahomes, who managed 4 consecutive passes to go 50 yards and finally found Damien Williams for touchdown (24-20). The latter provided the plot by doubling in the final minutes of the 38-yard race.

Agent / Pao