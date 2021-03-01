The Kansas City Super Bowl defeated San Francisco 31-20 in Miami for the second time in its history in the National Football League (NFL) final. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who wrote 2 shots that were converted to touchdowns last quarter to fill a 10-point deficit, is the hero of the chiefs.
Fifty years after he purchased his first title at the expense of Minnesota, Missouri’s ownership is sacred after the final breathtaking suspense.
After 10 points to fill, after playing 3 quarters in total awkwardness, 4 were sacked, 2 were stopped, and Mahomes managed a crucial shot first – 15 yards on the 3rd attempt of the Chiefs – which was found 44 yards from Tyrik Hill. He then finished the job right with an offering to Travis Glees (20-17).
As a result of renewed confidence in the Chiefs he got another recitation of Mahomes, who managed 4 consecutive passes to go 50 yards and finally found Damien Williams for touchdown (24-20). The latter provided the plot by doubling in the final minutes of the 38-yard race.
Mahoms: Courage, talent and peace
Patrick Mahomes, 24, became the second youngest quarterback in history to lift the Vince-Lombardy trophy after Ben Rothlisberger. Yet he suffered for a long time under the immense defensive pressure imposed by the 49 men who pulled it off, but he showed enough nerve, composure and talent to do what his entire team expected from him: the difference.
The last 10 Super Bowl winners
2019-2020: Kansas City Chiefs
2018-2019: New England Patriots
2017-18: Philadelphia Eagles
2016-17: New England Patriots
2015-16: Denver Francois
2014-15: New England Patriots
2013-14: Seattle Seahawks
2012-13: Baltimore Ravens
2011-12: New York Giants
2010-11: Green Bay Packers
Clubs titled
. New England Patriots: 6
3. San Francisco 49ers: 5
. Dallas Cowboys: 5
5. Green Bay Packers: 4
. New York Giants: 4