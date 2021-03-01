Automobile / Electric History (3). 1973, Sudden rebirth of interest in electricity

Before discussing automobile production, we must return to the global political situation. The first oil shock Since October 1973 OPEC’s Arab member states have unilaterally decided to increase the price of a barrel of crude by 70%. Lack of oil causes a kind of panic; Prices continue to rise. They quadrupled following the increase in October and December. The size of fuel prices makes urban electric car plans more credible.

Citicar makes a fuss

In the United States, the Florida-based Spring-Vanguard was inspired to develop the Citicar: 2.43m long and wedge-shaped, the minimum electric car from a club-car golf course. The power of the first model is 2.5 hp, then 3.5 hp. The top speed is 40 km / h and the limit is 64 km / h. In France, Renault offers the electric Renault 5. Developed in conjunction with EDF, it will be produced in one hundred copies. Under the hood, the electric motor generates 7.5 kW. The electric Renault 5 is capable of reaching a top speed of 60 km / h. Strict two seats (batteries in the back of the driver), which weighs 1,020 kg and has a range of 60 km.

1974, Imagination in power

That year, on the sedan, Mr. Leroy presented a prototype of an electric 2CV. It is fitted with a dynamo driven by a duct propeller at the rear of the vehicle with a recharged electric motor starting at 25 km / h. (See INA archives for example) In 1976, the United States resumed the Renault adventure. This is the Renault 12, which is being replaced by a US company (EVA), which is being tested by NASA. In the early 1980s, Nissan introduced the EV-1, the first asynchronous motor with a 2-speed electromagnetic transmission. Autonomy 160 km.