Johnson & Johnson extends consultation period

Deadline available for Johnson & Johnson staff in Newsett. The US company has agreed to extend the consultation period by one week until February 18. On January 28, the multinational announced its intention to relocate its four subsidiaries to the NewSettle zone. 320 jobs have been affected.
However, the management still refuses to deal with the union.
On Wednesday, the union called on the New Settlement Council of States to convene an emergency meeting of officials, the union and Johnson & Johnson’s management to bring it to a table. The State Council forwarded the plan to the multinationals. But she can’t force him to participate.
What about a possible three-way meeting? Is Johnson & Johnson ready to participate in this round table?
One of the key points that the Union wants to negotiate is the interest in establishing a community program. The union believes Johnson & Johnson is obligated to do so under Swiss duty rules, which multinationals deny.
The consultation ends on February 18th. / Sma