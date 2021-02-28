The EU assesses vaccine default “within two to three weeks” – science and health

Coordinating and Reform Commissioner Eliza Ferreira has said that the European Union (EU) estimates that “everything will be normal” within two to three weeks of the production and distribution of anti-COV-19 vaccines in member countries.



Reuters

“Our expectation is that in two or three weeks, everything will be very strong with production and distribution levels until now,” the Portuguese commissioner underlined in an interview with Spanish news agency Efe.

Eliza Ferreira says countries will have to focus on the “ability” to deliver vaccines to countries as they “reach the pace of travel” because they are “coming and going”.

The European Commissioner rejected the notion that the EU lags far behind other countries in the world in vaccination campaigns, such as the United States, the United Kingdom or Israel.

“I would like to move away from this idea that we are too late. We are acting with great security in order to give confidence to the citizens,” he said, referring to the work of the European Pharmaceuticals Agency (EMA). And approves vaccines administered in the European Union.

Eliza Ferreira recalled that vaccines adopted in Europe “carry out a very careful and comprehensive process to check, test and verify the safety of the vaccine.”

So far, the EMA has given the green light to three vaccines for Covit-19: Pfizer / Bioentech (also known as Cominati), on December 21, Moderna, on January 6, and AstraZeneca, on January 29.

The three provide protection against variations currently in circulation in the EU.

“The Russian vaccine is also available in Europe if you want it (apply for a license to use in the EU), but it must subject itself to the same criteria as data, information, and the same criteria,” the rest of the pharmaceutical companies, the official warned.

Since the start of the vaccination campaign, 29 million people in the European Union have been vaccinated, or 8% of adults, European Commission President Ursula van der Leyen said on Thursday.