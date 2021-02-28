PLA conducts direct fire missile drill against the US Navy in the South China Sea: Chinese military PLA launches missiles during direct fire drills in the South China Sea

Highlights: China fires hundreds of missiles during direct firefighting exercises in the South China Sea

The Chinese military PLA has conducted direct missile fire drills in the presence of US warships in the South China Sea. During this time, Chinese warships demonstrated power and fired hundreds of missiles. Since then, it has been speculated that tensions between the two countries will not ease even after Joe Biden becomes US president. Not long ago, the United States sent its worst nuclear submarine, the USS Ohio, to patrol the area.

Chinese state media CCTV reported that during this time the Chinese military’s Southern Theater Command was training to attack enemies with missiles at sea. However, the officer did not say when or where the training took place. The exercise is said to have involved the guided-missile destroyer Yinchuan, the guided-missile warship Hengyang, the amphibious dock landing ship Wuheisan and the support ship Sagan Hu.

It is the Southern Drama Command of the Chinese Army that protects Chinese waters in the South China Sea. China has suspended the theater order to deal with Taiwan, Japan and Vietnam. This command has more than 500 different types of warships. It is said that a US spy plane was also flying at the time of China’s exercise.

A thinker on the strategic situation in the South China Sea has claimed that a U.S. spy plane flew near Chinese waters near Parcel Island. The think tank in Beijing said the USNS Impactable aircraft, a US spy plane 323 kilometers off Chinese soil, was shocking. The plane flew close to Taiwan and attempted to enter the Chinese border in an unusual way.

This is why the controversy between China and the United States continues to grow. In the case of Hong Kong, Taiwan, Xinjiang and Tibet, China and the United States look to each other. US aircraft carriers and submarines are steadily increasing their patrols in the South China Sea. Many times, two aircraft carriers reach the South China Sea at the same time with full support and challenge Chinese power.