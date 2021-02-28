Finance: TIAA nomme PDG l’Afro-Amricaine Thasunda Duckett

NEW YORK (awp / dpa) – The US Financial Services Commission (TIAA) has appointed Tashunda Duckett as its chairperson, making her the second African-American woman to take charge of one of the largest companies in the United States this year.

The current chairman of JPMorgan Chase Retail Bank will succeed Roger Ferguson, an African-American, on May 1, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Only three African-American women have been invited to run a company on Fortune Magazine’s Fortune 500 list: 500 Ursula Burns at Xerox; Rosalind Brewer and Ms. Duckett to head the Walkreens drugstore chain in mid-March.

The list currently includes 40 businesses led by women.

At TIAA, Ms Tuckett will head the Pension Fund, which manages more than $ 1.3 trillion in investments from teachers, researchers and experts.

“Tasunda is the right person to lead the TIAA at a time when the role of business is never large, and it is important to promote financial stability and inclusion for all,” he said. Ferguson commented that he will retain a consulting role after he leaves.

He took over the company in 2008 at the height of the financial crisis.

jum / lo / vgr