The first pictures of Alejandro Amen’s ‘La Fortuna’

‘Wealth’ Alejandro Amenbar is preparing his final shooting phase in locations in northern Spain and North America. The original Movistar + series, which will screen next fall on stage, began filming last August and will end in the spring.

The first series, signed by Oscar winner Alejandro Amanbar, is an ambitious international project starring Laro Mel as young ambassador Lex Ventura, Ana Polvorosa as Luca, and his work and adventure partner.

‘Wealth’ It also features famous faces such as American cinema and fictional Stanley Ducey treasure hunter Frank Wilde, Clark Peters lawyer Jonas Pierce or Diana Miller lawyer Susan McLean. The main cast ends with names like Carra Elizalt, Manolo Solo, Blanca Portillo or Point Pedro Casablanc.

This original production by Movistar + and AMC Studios in association with MOD Pictures will feature 6 episodes, each lasting approximately 45 minutes, and will be released in the fall of 2021: via Movistar + in Spain, in the United States, Canada and the United States. Kingdom., Latin America, Caribbean and related territories of the AMC arm. International distribution is handled by Beta Film, Movistar +’s regular strategic partner.

Amanbar is back on camera after the success of Movistar +’s Till War Continues’ to direct all episodes of the TV series, for which he co-wrote the screenplay with Alejandro Hernandez. The screenwriter of the film quoted.

Below you will find a summary of some of the highlights from the filming of Alejandro Amanbar’s first series, which took him to places such as the Madrid community, Cidz, Guadalajara, A Coruva, Zaragoza and Palacio. De la Monclova, to the presidency of the government. Beautiful land, sea and air adventure that will shape one of the most anticipated projects of the year.

Fernando Povira (MOT Pictures) and Domingo Corel (Movistar +) ‘Treasure of the Black Swan’, A popular graphic novel by Paco Roga and Guillermo Correll. Its official summary is as follows:

Lex Ventura, a young and inexperienced diplomat, accidentally becomes the leader of a mission that tests all his beliefs: Frank Wilde reclaims the stolen underwater treasure, the adventurer who travels the world, robs the common heritage of the deep de la Mer.

Lex embarked on a lifelong adventure with Luke, the armed officer to be picked up, and Jonas Pierce, an outstanding American lawyer interested in old robbery stories, who discovered the importance of love, friendship and commitment in this matter. We hope so.

