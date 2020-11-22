There are more heart-wrenching car chases on Fury Road

The average resting heart rate in the test group was 64 ppm, and the number one hit was Mad Max: Fury Road, which rose 33 percent to 85 ppm. Of course, it helped that the film was a relentless process from start to finish.

Written by Elena Gorgon

Before embarking on the findings of the study, we must note that this is by no means an appreciation or an assessment of the value of the images considered.

Their independent ranking with fans and critics was considered, but only to determine the top 20 films to be included in the study. That is, they were used to find the 20 most popular car action movies of all time.

In a small-scale study conducted by Money.co.uk, 100 volunteers who watch these 20 movies with heart rate monitors monitor the effect of screen activity based on high heart rate.

The average resting heart rate in the test group was 64 ppm, and the top-ranked film Mad Max: Fury Road increased by 33 percent to 85 ppm. Of course, it helped that the film was a relentless process from start to finish.

Fast and Furious 6 at close seconds, 84 ppm, Furious 7 (83 ppm), Ronin (82 ppm), Baby Driver (80 ppm), The Fast and the Furious (78 ppm) and Quantum of Solace (77 ppm). The top 10 spots were dominated by The Born Dominance (76 ppm), French Link (76 ppm) and Batman: The Dark Knight (75 ppm).

In the same study, it was revealed that Fast and Furious 6 was the fastest and furious movie in full rights, and Twain “The Rock” was Johnson’s fastest and most angry actor.

His appearance in the films generated 9 percent more enthusiasm for the audience, 9.4 percent better response from the general public, and 309 percent better box office performance.

Other interesting examples from the same study: The Matrix Reloaded had the most devastating car scene in movie history (a total of 300 vehicles on the highway scene), 1974 original Went in 60 seconds Has the longest car chase (40 minutes) and 1971 French link It is the oldest film in the top 10.

Originally published Auto evolution