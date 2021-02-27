New Features on Android ‌ .. Announcement ..!

Internet Desk: A few days ago, Google introduced features like Emoji Kitchen and automatically described audio books for Android users. It was recently announced that it has come up with six more new features. Google claims that these will provide greater security for Android phones and better service to users. What are the six new features that Google has come up with so far .. Let’s see how they work.

Password protection

Sign in with your Google Account on Android phones. We will save your Google Account login and password details for future reference. We use the details through the autofill feature to sign in to any application or webpage. Sometimes our account password information may fall into the hands of hackers. Google is coming up with a new feature called Password Verification to check things like this. When it logs in with Autofill it verifies your login details anywhere, whether someone hacked it or not.

If you find this information leaked anywhere, you will see a warning message through the pop-up window. This will prompt you to change your account password. This feature is available for users of Android 9 and later OS versions. For this feature, go to Phone Settings and click System Options. All you have to do is open languages ​​and input, go to the advanced option and enable the autofill feature.

Schedule messages

Millions of users around the world use the messaging app. Google has come up with a planning news feature that aims to provide better services to them. This feature is available for users of Android 7 OS and later versions of the OS. Like Gmail, you can schedule messages to reach others at any time. After typing the message, press and hold the button and you will see the time and date options. Schedule the time and date you want to send accordingly.

Speech screen reader

Google has introduced a new feature on Android for the visually impaired and the visually impaired. Same talk feature. It allows the user to read and listen to the Android screen. This allows the user to get the feel of using the phone without looking at the screen. Google claims that this feature has yielded good results during the testing phase. It works through words and gestures. Users who want to use this feature need to go to the Google Play Store and update their Android access apps.

The assistant is very attractive

Major changes have been made to Google Assistant to provide better services than ever before. As part of this, even if the phone is locked, some tasks can be completed with the help of Google Assistant. Phone calls, messages, alarms, music, etc. are made by voice command. In the past, text messages were typed for these. No need for that anymore. All you have to do is turn on the lock screen and type the desired command with the Google command.

Google Maps Dark Mode

Introduced the Darkmode feature on Google Maps. This feature is available to all Android users worldwide. For this feature, go to Google Maps Settings and select ‘Always Dark Theme’ in the theme.

Android Automatic Shortcuts

Made changes to Android Auto. It offers new custom wallpapers, customized backgrounds and voice activated games. They also have some shortcut features related to weather, Google Maps, Media Controls. If family and friends are traveling with you, Android also gives you a special privacy screen feature to keep them out of sight after Auto Open. In the future, Android Auto will be introduced for phones running Android 6.0 version OS.