Feb 26, 2021 0 Comments
Shoaib Othani encouraged next season

All-rounder Shoaib Othani has visited the injured list more often since he returned to the United States.

The latter was only an inning and two-thirds before a forearm injury knocked him out last season. He missed the entire 2019 campaign because he was recovering from Tommy John type surgery.

So it is natural for the main interested party to want to jump back when they are healthy. And his situation seems to be heading in the right direction.

In fact, Othani said he went 97 mph when he started batting practice on Wednesday, which is a very encouraging sign.

“I was mostly in my zone with my fast pitch. However, there is work to be done. I still have to be definite, but since this is my first session I am very happy with it. There are some things that are different with the dynamics. But the most important thing is, past my elbow. Feels better than the year. “

During the offseason Othani started an aggressive program where he engaged himself in more sports-like situations, adjusted his diet and changed his weight training program.

So a beautiful 2021 season is on the horizon.

