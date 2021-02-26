NFL: Former Washington club staff like to read investigative reports

Thursday, 25 Feb 2021. 17:42

WASHINGTON – Twenty former employees of the Washington football team have called on NFL Commissioner Roger Goodley to release the final report of an independent inquiry into the organisation’s conduct.

Owner Dan Snyder appointed attorney Beth Wilkinson in July to conduct an independent investigation into allegations of sexual harassment by several former employees. The trial is set to begin in July. Letters from its staff and their lawyers indicate that it is now over.

Wilkinson returned requests for comment to the league. A message to the NFL spokesman was not answered.

“We believe that someone’s responsibility for the actions we believe in is described in this report,” the staff wrote in a letter to Goodell. But there can be no accountability without transparency. There is no healing without understanding the truth, which ensures that we are not alone and that our claims are supported by others. “

Goodell said at his Super Bowl press conference that “Washington has already made a lot of changes.”

“The committee called for this investigation,” Goodell said on Feb. 4. She listened to those suggestions. Don and Tanya (Snyder) will make these changes within the club. (…) Good to see you. I expect Beth’s recommendations to be included. “

Washington appointed Jason Wright as president last summer, a change made amid a complete overhaul of Sports Day activities.

Seventeen women signed the letter to Goodell, and three joined anonymously. They demanded that their name and information be removed from the report, but that it be made public.