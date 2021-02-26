Home World More than 200 prisoners have been displaced after massacres in prisons in Ladakh, Guayaquil and Guinea | Security | News

Feb 26, 2021 0 Comments
Security teams were set up against the riots in the prisons.

More than 200 people detained in prisons where murders were recorded in the last hour have been transferred to other prisons across the country, the SNAI said.

This Thursday night, the 25th, several buses were transferred from the Guayaquil Regional Prison to other prisons with inmates on hand.

In the provinces of Cotobaxi, Quas and Azuwe, security teams coordinated by governors, the armed forces, the National Police, the Ministry of State and the SNAI, with the aim of restoring order in their prisons, reported that a total of 79 prisoners had been killed since Tuesday 23rd.

Preventive measures have been strengthened in prisons in other provinces.

In a statement issued after 10:30 pm on Thursday, SNAI pointed out that repairs were being carried out on the infrastructure of prisons where riots were recorded to avoid new clashes.

It was also reported that Fernando Sanchez Kobo has been appointed Deputy Director of Technology for Social Rehabilitation. With this, the authorities want to come up with short-term solutions to the serious problems in the country’s prison system. (I)

