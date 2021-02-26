Environment: La Nina event and deforestation hit the monarch butterfly in North America | Community

On September 19 they crossed the Rio Grande Monarch Butterflies During their migration to the forests of Michoacn and the state of Mexico, they defend themselves from the winter. The date has caught the attention of Mexican environmental officials because it marks a breakthrough in the traditional migration season, which is in October. But what has confused them the most is the decrease in the number of hectares of forest occupied by butterflies this year, which is one of the lowest recorded since 2018. Environmental activists Extreme temperature Developed by La Nina – which is causing global warming and increasing climate change – and deforestation recorded in the reserves that are butterfly sanctuaries to illustrate behavior change, which raises fears about its conservation.

Monarch butterfly Have to fly over 5,000 kilometers Hibernate and breed from Canada to Mexico, one of the largest landscapes in the world. This winter, however, the Kings cover just 2.1 hectares of land, a significant reduction compared to the 2018 season, when they occupied more than 6 hectares of forest. If this trend continues, officials fear it will reach the level of 2014, with butterfly colonies declining by 95% and occupying only 0.67 hectares. The disappearance of a flower called milkweed is a delicacy for butterflies that is one of their main food sources. High temperatures in winter And the deforestation of their sanctuary and the migration of butterflies Their own survival.

George Ricardes, director of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) in Mexico, reported this Thursday that between 2019 and 2020, 20.2 hectares of forest have been lost to the butterfly biosphere reserve, 13.3 of which are due to secret records, affecting vitality. Water reserves to ensure permanence in the king’s territory. “Undoubtedly, soil moisture and the environment are essential elements for the King Butterfly,” Rickards explained at a news conference. “To the extent that we allow the degradation of the forest, there is less water catchment, which has a negative effect on kings.” Gloria Tavera, biologist National Authority for Protected Natural Areas, Categorizes the event as “water pressure” and assures that entire colonies of butterflies have been searching for water to the homes of towns near their sanctuary this winter.

The King’s Sanctuary, shared between the states of Michoacn and Mexico, is threatened by an uprising Cultivation of avocado, A fruit in high demand in the United States and the world’s leading producer of microwave. Many farmers, drowning in poverty, cut down pine forests to cultivate what is known as green gold. But the mafias are also involved in destroying the forest, which creates an entirely illegal economy, in which their thirst is to disguise loggers, secret centers for processing forest resources and transporters, raw materials, mainly pine, oak and oak. “It is difficult to establish the exact reason for the increase in registration [durante el periodo 2019-2020]. However, the change in land use is an issue that needs to be stopped with greater support for all communities. We need to increase support programs for sustainable production, “said WWF Records.

Extreme temperatures recorded in North America as a result of climate change are increasing deforestation. This year saw the La Nina event, which has the potential to create a harsh winter. “We have not seen that low temperature in Texas in 150 years, and there has not been such a severe cold in Tamaulipas since 1962,” says Gloria Tavera. According to this biologist, frosts degrade forests and affect flower fields where monarch butterflies feed and breed, which is of particular concern to environmentalists. “There is not much mating movement in the colonies and the butterflies are ready to return in the spring. [a Canadá]”, Explain.” We hope the temperature will rise next season to keep this migration event alive. “