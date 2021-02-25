Home Technology Xbox Controller is widely used by PC players – Nert 4. Life

Xbox Controller is widely used by PC players – Nert 4. Life

Feb 25, 2021 0 Comments
Xbox Controller is widely used by PC players - Nert 4. Life

And this Controller Xbox Much preferred PC players Its Steam. To reveal that this is the valve, he talks about a big message introduced for developers, how many players can use a controller with their games and, above all, can now find out with a unique tool what the most popular models will be.

Data show that 68% of gamers who use a steam controller have opted for the Xbox One. Controllers PlayStation They are far behind, 21%, and the Nintendo Switch is stuck at 4%. The steam controller is used by only 2% of players, but this figure could worsen in the coming months / years as it goes out of production.

அடைப்பான் It does not reveal which models are actually the most widely used, compiled by controllers by macro families, but the Xbox data is not surprising, given the excellent support Microsoft has provided for its devices on Windows operating systems.

Let us read other interesting data taken directly from the report:

48 million users use a controller while playing Steam, and about 10% of daily gaming sessions are done with a controller. Of course, the use of controllers is not the same in all game genres. Many real-time strategy games are difficult to play with controllers of any kind, and have a very small percentage (often less than 1%) of users who use them. Many sports and fighting games, on the other hand, use more than 70% of game sessions as a controller, and more than 90% of racing and skateboarding games. In terms of action and adventure games, most third-party adventure games find many players using controls equivalent to 40-50%, which is 7-8% in the case of first-person shooters.

READ  Palantir CEO Joins Elon Musk in Considering Leaving CA

Controller D Xbox Series X

You May Also Like

NASA releases a wide-ranging photograph of Mars taken diligently

NASA releases a wide-ranging photograph of Mars taken diligently

Telegraph allows unlimited groups, self-destructive messages and more in any chat in its new update

Telegraph allows unlimited groups, self-destructive messages and more in any chat in its new update

Call from London - Try the online mode preview of Watch Dogs: Legion of Liberty-Cameractor-Watch Dogs: Legion

Call from London – Try the online mode preview of Watch Dogs: Legion of Liberty-Cameractor-Watch Dogs: Legion

尾盘狂拉280% 一场人事变动让51信用卡涨疯了

拉 拉 280% 人事 让 51 信用卡 了 – 电子商务 – 支付 /

[புதிர் & டிராகன்கள்]As a result of the Marvel collaboration pulling the raw …! I can show God being pulled back. | App Bank

The Apple TV + 2021 TV Critics Association's winter magazine tour reveals the first preview of the new and returning Apple originals.

The Apple TV + 2021 TV Critics Association’s winter magazine tour reveals the first preview of the new and returning Apple originals.

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *