The World of Warcraft Shadowlands was delayed until later this year

Announced by John Hyde, executive producer of World of Warcraft on Blizzard A blog post That World of Warcraft on Thursday: Shadows have been delayed until the end of this year.

“I would like to let you know that we are delaying the release of Shadowlands later this year – while we are in the process of determining the exact new date to start,” Hyde said, “We felt it was important to let you know as soon as we can about this change in plans.”

In a post Wowhead Regarding the news, many commentators hailed the blizzard for actually delaying the official launch of the best-selling Warcraft MMO world, apparently due to the substantial work that needs to be done to polish the game – Hyde admits to his own mail.

“Shadowlands is one of the most complex expansions we’ve ever created.

“Blizzard has a commitment to quality,” Hyde said. “We hope Shadowlands will be a special feature, and we ‘ve heard from you who feel the same. Shadowlands need this extra time to live up to its full potential.”

While it is disappointing to hear that Shadowlands is delayed by several weeks or even a few months, Hyde announced that Shadowlands Prepatch – an expanded level restoration of existing characters and other changes will be implemented – will be reduced in two weeks.

“In the meantime, we are pleased to announce that Shadowlands Pre-Patch will be released from October 13. It lays a lot of foundations for expansion, and a host of new Excel player leveling, new player experience in Exile Reach, and a host of new writing customization options.”

“As we approach the release of Shadowlands, you will be called upon to defend Azeroth against the re-emergence of the whip during our pre-launch event.”

While this will break the hearts of the whole burning army of diehard fans, there is no doubt that it is the best. This is 2020.