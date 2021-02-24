Watch: NASA shares Mars diligence rover landing video, a breathtaking “front-row view”

NASA has released the first video of its spacecraft landing on the surface of Mars, a very close-up view of the perseverance rover landing. Video of NASA’s Mars 2020 diligence documenting entry, descent and landing on the red planet. Captured on multiple cameras, capturing all angles, one can see an impressive touch on Mars’ Xero gorge, an ancient river delta. It’s nothing short of breathtaking. In addition to the footage, the US space agency also released a short audio from Mars. For the first time we can officially hear of Mars!

New Video Chronicle NASA’s Mars Perseverance Rover Lands On the planet “Ready to look for signs of past life” on February 18. It features parachute deployment and landing final moments including Touch Down. “We now have a front-line view of what we call ‘seven-minute terrorism’ when it lands on Mars.” Said Michael Watkins, director of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Watch the 3:25 minute long video here:

Talking about the video, Thomas Surbuchen, NASA’s Associate Administrator for Science, “This video, which is a descendant of perseverance, is the closest you can get to Mars without a pressure case.”

Going to the Jessaro crater on Mars was a lot more fun than landing. It also had a microphone system that was able to deliver attractive sounds from Mars. In an audio clip of over 10 seconds the Mars Breeze merges with the rover’s mechanical noise. However, in another SoundCloud audio, some rover noise is filtered out for your listening pleasure. Sound to the deepest airy audio you hear today:

The sounds you hear come after landing.

From the first sight of the surface to the dramatic descent and satisfactory landing, NASA has provided scientists with the objects of dreams and the most important video in recent history. Scenes and sounds are space movies. “These are really amazing videos. We watched them all weekend,” Said Watkins.

NASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance rover team will continue to study their structures and the surface of Mars. NASA’s explanation of this purpose is as follows: The main goal of the mission of perseverance on Mars is astronomical biology, including the search for signs of ancient microbial life. The rover will classify the planet’s geography and past climate, paving the way for human exploration of the Red Planet, and the first task of collecting and caching Mars and Regolith.

See also: Stunning photo shows Mars of Perseverance from above!

Cover artwork: Pavya Poonia / Mashable India

Cover image: NASA