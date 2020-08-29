Home Science Jeanette Epps to make history as initially Black feminine astronaut to join NASA ISS crew in 2021

Jeanette Epps to make history as initially Black feminine astronaut to join NASA ISS crew in 2021

Aug 29, 2020 0 Comments
Jeanette Epps to make history as first Black female astronaut to join NASA ISS crew in 2021

NASA astronaut Jeanette Epps will be earning background in 2021 as the initial Black woman astronaut to grow to be a crew member on a mission to the Global House Station.

The house agency declared on Tuesday that Epps would be joining Sunita Williams and Josh Cassada for NASA’s initial operational crewed flight of Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft. Williams, who will be embarking on her third expedition, and Cassada, on his very first, were being assigned to the mission in August 2018. On Twitter, NASA’s administrator Jim Bridenstine explained that Epps is a “fantastic addition.” Epps responded with a movie sharing her many thanks.

Epps was picked as a member of the 2009 astronaut class after earning her doctorate in aerospace engineering and working for the CIA. She was slated to be a part of a June 2018 ISS expedition just before the posture was all of a sudden handed onto fellow woman astronaut Serena Auñón-Chancellor, who grew to become the initial Hispanic woman to reside on the ISS.

At the time, Epps’s brother Henry claimed that racism at NASA was the purpose for the swap — a sentiment that Epps has never ever commented on publicly. NASA didn’t right away reply to Yahoo Life’s request for remark, but responded in 2018 to Henry Epps’s statements, telling the Washington Submit, “Diversity and inclusion are integral to mission accomplishment at NASA and we have a assorted astronaut corps reflective of that method.”

NASA verified to CNBC that six Black Individuals have frequented the space station in the previous, while none for an extended period of time, earning Epps the initially Black girl astronaut to make a 6-thirty day period expedition.

READ  Brexit Britain's new area venture sparks EU fears...but United kingdom can 'overcome' rival anxieties | Science | Information

Epps has shared almost nothing but her exhilaration on Twitter, producing that she is “looking ahead to the mission” and sharing that enjoyment with her crew customers.

 

Much more from Yahoo Celeb:

Millie Bobby Brown opens up about getting her voice immediately after staying bullied

Bella Thorne faces backlash for her $2M payday on OnlyFans

Candace Cameron Bure says returning to Hallmark Christmas movie set was like stepping into a ‘little piece of heaven’ amid pandemic

You May Also Like

Brexit Britain's new space project sparks EU fears...but UK can 'overcome' rival worries | Science | News

Brexit Britain’s new area venture sparks EU fears…but United kingdom can ‘overcome’ rival anxieties | Science | Information

Scientists Aim to Explore One of Saturn's Moons by Using a Submarine

Experts Intention to Explore One particular of Saturn’s Moons by Making use of a Submarine

Left to right: Florentino Tunquipa who discovered and excavated the fossil tree on his land

Big fossilised tree in Peru displays Andes environmental adjust

United Launch Alliance debuts first-ever 3D projection of Delta IV Heavy Rocket

United Launch Alliance debuts first-at any time 3D projection of Delta IV Major Rocket

glow

Why Does the Centre of Our Galaxy Glow? New Analysis Attempts to Describe – Twin Dove

Ancient caiman with 'no parallel in the modern world' left 46 bite marks on sloth leg

Ancient caiman with ‘no parallel in the modern world’ left 46 bite marks on sloth leg

Cary Douglas

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Wayne Ma is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *