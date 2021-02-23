According to Woody Allen, the documentary “Allen V. Farrow” is a “demolition company”

Denial after denial, US director Woody Allen continues to declare his innocence. The American channel aired a 4-part documentary called HBO Max Alan V. Pharaoh (Alan vs. Farrow). The film was attacked by a number of unpublished accounts.

Woody Allen called the documentary “demolition action”, “false issues”, while denying that he had sexually abused his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow. The adopted daughter of comedians Mia Farrow and Woody Allen confirms it again in the film Woody Allen She was sexually abused in August 1992 when she was 7 years old, which the director has always denied.

“These documentary makers were not interested in the truth,” Woody Allen and his wife, Soon-Yi Previn, wrote in a statement to several American media outlets. “Instead, (…) they were involved in a demolition company with false issues. (…) It was common knowledge for decades that these allegations were completely false,” the husbands continued, and they both do not remember that the investigations into these allegations led to prosecution.



“While this casual attack attracts attention, it does not change the facts.”, The couple, who claimed to have been in contact two months before the documentary aired, decided to “respond”. They “naturally refused,” he explained in a press release.

The pair opposed their rivals by denouncing a trade deal between HBO and Dylan’s brother Ronan Farrow. Already at the beginning of the trial on Harvey Weinstein. “So far no abuse has taken place. But HBO, which has a permanent production agreement and a commercial relationship with Ronan Farrow, decides to air the series anyway,” they said in a US newspaper article. The Hollywood Reporter.

Since the end of 2017, and since the publication of an article written by Dylan Farrow, many actors and actresses have distanced themselves from the director. In 2019, the Amazon operating system terminated its production and distribution contract with the director, which included four films.

