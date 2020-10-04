Home Economy The California person is accused of stealing M 22 million in PPP loans

The California person is accused of stealing M 22 million in PPP loans

Oct 04, 2020 0 Comments
The California person is accused of stealing M 22 million in PPP loans

San Francisco – a California The man, who was accused of defrauding several local governments in the state five years ago, is accused of trying to steal $ 22 million from the check security program.

Richmond’s Attila Kolar, 48, goes by several aliases, including Tahud Sharif Bay, who was accused of bank fraud in a fraudulent scheme where he falsified documents to favor a federal plan to keep small businesses afloat during corona virus outbreaks. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in San Francisco said Friday.

Kolar faces up to 30 years in prison and a $ 1 million fine if convicted.

Can California’s policies work on a federal scale under a Biden-Harris administration?

When investigators executed a search warrant at his home in Hercules, prosecutors tried to imprison him when he was prosecuted in court for allegedly trying to destroy records related to PPP applications by snatching them from the toilet.

According to a criminal complaint, he submitted nine loan applications, including a non-profit All Hands on Tech, which he founded to provide services to those released from prison or from prison, and received $ 1.1 million from one of those applications. Prosecutors said he lied about the payroll tax documents and pretended to be paying employees more than $ 22 million, with no W2 forms to support that claim.

No loan money was spent, defense attorney Patrick Honley wrote in a movement advocating for Koller’s release.

“This is not a loss paper crime. It’s a fraud case involving allegations of misrepresentation in a loan application,” Honley wrote. “The loan income sat on the defendant’s account for more than 2 weeks before it was seized by the FBI.”

READ  Did Rio Tinto learn its lesson from the destruction of the Johann George Caves?

East Bay Times reported Kolar was the head of a black Muslim temple in Auckland and a member of your black Muslim bakery, and the head of the bakery was arrested and later charged with ordering the murder of Auckland journalist Sunse Bailey.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Koller was convicted in 2015 of submitting forged documents to win security contracts with Alameda County, the Los Angeles Water and Electricity Department and the Los Angeles City Housing Authority and was sentenced to five years in state prison.

You May Also Like

The Perth families are opening the door to Sisler after announcing the closure of all Australian restaurants

The Perth families are opening the door to Sisler after announcing the closure of all Australian restaurants

National Taco Day 2020 Deals: Where to go for free tacos and other special offers

National Taco Day 2020 Deals: Where to go for free tacos and other special offers

What do you call the 2,000 supras piled together? A record, that's what it is

What do you call the 2,000 supras piled together? A record, that’s what it is

Martin Lewis issues an important warning to any Britons with a PayPal account

Martin Lewis issues an important warning to any Britons with a PayPal account

Pinterest controls search results for culturally irrelevant Halloween ideas

Pinterest controls search results for culturally irrelevant Halloween ideas

NS & I Premium Bonds urge customers to take action on changes Personal Loans | Finance

NS & I Premium Bonds urge customers to take action on changes Personal Loans | Finance

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *