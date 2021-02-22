Trump “Kim offers return flight to Air Force”

C ‘The revelation comes a month after Donald Trump left the White House. According to a BBC documentary, former US President Kim Jong-un has recommended that North Korean President Kim Jong-un return to Pyongyang after the US Air Force One summit. Hanoi in 2019. According to the film, “the former US president” shocked even the most experienced diplomats “with this opportunity offered by Trump to Kim, who eventually refused.

“Matthew Pottinger, Asia’s adviser to the former Republican president, gave President Trump the flight back to Kim in one of the Air Force,” he told the BBC, which announced the weekend. “The president knew that Kim Hanoi had arrived after a several-day train journey through China. The president refused, saying, ‘I can take you home in two hours if you want.’

Read moreWashington promises to reward those who condemn Pyongyang’s support

Had the North Korean leader accepted the offer, his presence on the US president’s official plane in North Korean airspace – and part of his entourage – would have raised many questions. Security concerns. With Kim Jong-un on his first summit with Donald Trump on a flight to Singapore in 2018 on a loan from China, Beijing is determined to keep its sphere of influence between its borders and US troops in the south.

The Hanoi Summit, held in 2019, failed

At the Singapore Summit, Donald Trump Kim nicknamed the $ 1.5 million Cadillac “The Beast” inside his presidential car. After exchanging threats and intimidation of nuclear war, Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump made an extraordinary agreement that marked the meetings as historically significant.

But no progress has been made on the thorny issue of Pyongyang’s nuclear and ballistic programs. Negotiations have stalled since the failure of the second summit between the two at the end of February 2019 in Hanoi. One reason for this stalemate is the lack of consensus on what North Korea should do in exchange for lifting international sanctions against it.

Kim called the United States “North Korea’s” greatest enemy last month, saying Washington’s policy on Pyongyang would “never change,” “whoever is in power is United.” North Korean official media have not yet named the new US president, Joe Biden.



