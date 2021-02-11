Home Entertainment Jennifer Lawrence was admitted to hospital with an eye injury while shooting through the glass

Feb 11, 2021
During the filming of “Don’t Look Up”, Jennifer Lawrence was injured in the eye by a mirror. The American actress was standing near the window that exploded for the purposes of the film. He was hit in the eyelid and taken to hospital.

American actress Jennifer Lawrence was injured during the filming of the movie Do not look above, Friday, February 5th. The 30-year-old actress was in a restaurant with actor Timothy Salamet, in which a window was about to explode. But the US media reported that the explosion did not go as planned TMZ.

Jennifer Lawrence was spotted at 1am. The actress actually got a pair of glasses, her eyelid was bleeding. He was then observed by emergency services and then taken to the hospital, where he checked to see if the pieces had come into contact with the eye.

Mild injury

Filming for Adam McKay was halted immediately. The injury to the actress seems minor. Jennifer Lawrence will return to the sets early in the week. The film was first released in 2019 by Paramount Pictures. Netflix finally acquired the rights last year. No release date has been announced yet.

