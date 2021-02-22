Home Technology The Apple TV + 2021 TV Critics Association’s winter magazine tour reveals the first preview of the new and returning Apple originals.

Apple TV + has revealed the most anticipated additions to Apple Originals, new and returning titles from award-winning creators.

Get ready for new shows on Apple TV + like “The Mosquito Beach”, which premieres on Friday, April 30, and the popular comedy series “Mythical Quest” will officially return to “The Mosquito Beach”. The second season will be released on Friday, May 7th. “Schmidtoon!” Is a great comedy series. It stars Lorne Michaels and stars Emmy-nominated Sicily Strong and Emmy-winning Keegan-Michael Key, as well as the new drama series “Physical” starring Rose Byrne. Amy-nominated and produced by Annie Weissman, “Lizzie’s Story” is a new, self-contained series from producer and executive producer Stephen King, executive producer JJ Abrams and owner Julianne Moore. Academy Awards, Clive Owen, John Allen, Jennifer Jason Lay and Dan Deehan.

Apple TV + has also unveiled a preview of the exciting and upcoming Apple Originals series, including “Foundation,” “Mr. Gorman” and “The Shrik Next Door”, as well as a second season. These include the award-winning series “The Morning Show,” “Truth Be Told,” “Central Park” and “Sea”.

All this and more. It will be screened worldwide on Apple TV in over +100 countries and can be streamed with other movies. Critics nominated Choice for “Wolfwalkers” and “On the Rocks” for the Golden Globe or “Palmer”, and new titles such as “Critics’ Choice”. “Cherry” and “Billy Elish: The Worlds a Little Blur”

