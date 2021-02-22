Operating topics: G4S, Boeing

Here is a selection of announcements that moved (or will make) prices for these companies:

Title of the UK Security Services Company G4S (GFS will not be amended. “” We refuse to pay more to a company whose systemic problems with the ESG criteria continue to rise to the surface, “wrote Stephen Gretier, founder of Cartworld, at 8 a.m. local time. Last December, G4S ‘board of directors Accepted a US company’s proposal to partially owned Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), with Ultive Universal agreeing to pay 245 pence – about 4% more than CardoWorld’s most recent attempt – at a $ 6.7 billion stake in each London-based company.

A spokesman for the U.S. aircraft manufacturer told AFP on Monday that all Boeing 777 commercial aircraft (PA, US $ 217) or a total of 128 had landed with the engine model involved in the spectacular jet engine fire on Colorado. On Sunday evening, Boeing “recommended” suspending flights for this type of aircraft. US United Airlines, two major Japanese airlines affected by the incident, JAL and ANA, and South Korean airline Asiana Airlines announced the immobility of their flights on Sunday and Monday. The U.S. Federal Aviation Regulatory Commission (FAA) has ordered further inspections of some Boeing 777s. The U.S. National Transportation and Safety Board is also investigating the incident, in which no one was injured. Boeing lost almost 3% of its headline e-commerce before opening Wall Street on Monday.