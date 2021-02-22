Amazon Prime: Eddie Murphy is back with “A Prince in New York 2”!

To the delight of his millions of fans, Eddie Murphy is back on Amazon Prime with “A Prince in New York 2”!





As you may have noticed, Eddie Murphy Hasn’t made a movie appearance for a few years now. But the most popular American actor brings the following to Amazon Prime Prince in New York ! MCE TV tells you everything.

Rather than relaxing under a duet with a good movie, or a good series, what does this period say at least?

Since the onset of the global epidemic, Streaming sites Unprecedented boom. Needless to say there aren’t many other ways to entertain.

Among the most popular, so we see Amazon Prime. Provides beautiful nails like the latter Upload, this is us, Or children.

She is getting ready to welcome the new! You probably understand, so this is a long-awaited movie, A prince in New York 2. Yes, you heard it.

This marks the release of this new film, directed by Craig Brewer and produced by Paramount The return of a great actor Of the American scene.

No, you are not dreaming, Eddie Murphy will appear on screen again in this new product. Then he will simulate it once again His Highness Ahim Jofer. Great class!

MCE TV says more about the new film soon On Amazon Prime.

Eddie Murphy is back on Amazon Prime!

A long time ago, Eddie Murphy So he has created some secrets about his return to the big screen. And millions of his fans are delighted!

That is to say The most famous is the 59-year-old American actor Marked the history of cinema. So he seems to have missed the American scene greatly.

The public will know him especially for his roles A policeman in Beverly Hills, An armchair for both, Or, Natty Professor. Classic only!

Today, he appears to be more dedicated than ever. He says he is proud Prince in New York Would have been “The first film in the history of cinema – exclusively with black distribution – will be a worldwide success”.

“I can tell you no A black actor – middle aged or younger – those who do not want to be a part of this film in this city or in any other city ” Then he adds. The rest is coming to Amazon Prime!

Salon Eddie Murphy, A prince in New York 2, Like all the films he starred in, “This has nothing to do with it” Black Lives Matter. Then he explains it “It simply came to our notice then About family, about love, What is right and tradition ”.

So, visit Amazon Prime very soon to find this new little manicure.

