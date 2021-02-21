[Podcast] Microwaves # 2: Janus Talents! | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

Pave the way for yellow talents! In this second episode of Season 12, Michael Sarran was honored with two favorites in two yellow events.

The podcast team describes trials, achievements, chef choices and last chance. There’s a lot more to discuss!

Tops and flops, our rankings and a new section: The bosses fight, the results you can determine on Twitter are on the menu for this third chapter. Very good to hear from all of you!

Attention, Chapter 100% Spoiler!

Good listening!

Audio

Live download

You can directly save by right-clicking This link Download the podcast directly: Live download

Web light

if you like

Remember to leave reviews and stars on the Apple Podcast to show the show rise in rankings and gain visibility. Feel free to share.

Follow on social media

Twitter page Ic Microandestcast

Law Page Facebook ic Microndespostcast

Law Page Instagram ic Microndespostcast

Listen to the podcast

On the Apple Podcast: Micro Ondes page on the Apple Podcast

On Spotify: Micro Ondes podcast page on Spotify

In the teaser: Micro Ondes Podcast Page on Teaser

In Stitcher: Micro Ondes Podcast Page in Stitcher

Sur tune in: Tune in Micro Ondes podcast page

Podcast Addict: Micro Ondes podcast page for podcast addict

Castro link: Page Castro

RSS feed for other podcast readers: https://feed.ausha.co/oZrkWSxXGe3g