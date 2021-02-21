[Podcast] Microwaves # 2: Janus Talents! | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

Pave the way for yellow talents! In this second episode of Season 12, Michael Sarran was honored with two favorites in two yellow events.
The podcast team describes trials, achievements, chef choices and last chance. There’s a lot more to discuss!
Tops and flops, our rankings and a new section: The bosses fight, the results you can determine on Twitter are on the menu for this third chapter. Very good to hear from all of you!
Attention, Chapter 100% Spoiler!
Good listening!
Remember to leave reviews and stars on the Apple Podcast to show the show rise in rankings and gain visibility.
