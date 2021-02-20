“High Concentrations Affect Health”

The Copernicus Service for Atmospheric Surveillance (CAMS) reports that its air quality forecasting systems show a large amount of Sahara dust moving northward. It is expected to hit parts of Europe over the weekend and early next week.

Forecasts show a thick bloom with high aerosol optical depth (AOD) and high surface concentrations of large aerial particles (BM10), which can cause a significant drop in air quality in the affected areas.

“It’s not yet clear to what extent Bloom is visible to the naked eye,” Mark Barrington, CAMS ‘science director, said in the statement. “Desert dust mites can cause red sky, limited visibility or locations from dust deposits on cars and windows, but these impacts are difficult to predict 4 or 5 days in advance.”

“What we can predict is that the streams will expand from southern Europe to Scandinavia and significantly affect air quality in Spain, France and possibly the UK and Penelope.

Copernicus is a European Earth observation program.