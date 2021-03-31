Two U.S. police officers demanded that Trump pay $ 75,000 each

Former US President Donald Trump in New York City March 9, 2021 – Photo: REUTERS

According to the newspaper GuardianIn the application, two police officers from the Capitol Police, Mr. Trump incited protesters to infiltrate the National Assembly building, accusing them of causing them physical and mental harm at the time.

Plaintiff 2 police officers James Blossingham and Sidney Hempy are 17 and 11 years old, respectively. On March 30, Mr. A lawsuit was filed in the District of Columbia District Court against Trump, demanding that the former U.S. president pay $ 75,000 each.

So far, Mr Trump has denied that five people, including a policeman, were killed in the January 6 riots at the National Assembly building.

The former US President’s Office has not yet commented on the case.

Shortly before the chaos, Trump called on his supporters to march to the House of Representatives in Washington on January 6.

In the aftermath of the 6-1 incident, the former US president was charged with inciting protesters for the second time during his tenure. However, he was later released to the Senate by 57-43 votes.

Prior to the case of the two policemen mentioned above, Mr. Trump faces several lawsuits from Democrats.