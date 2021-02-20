Delays in component deliveries will affect the shares and availability of the Hawaii P50; Launch may be delayed

The release of phones though Hawaii P50 It makes us wonder if the introduction of the low number of leaks, which will take place next month, has not been postponed to a later date. We already know the problems in Hawaii in getting processors, but now they appear in the equation Delay in delivery of other components – This will lead to one Limited availability For new and lower stocks.

One also takes into account Postponing startup, So as not to bring phones to stores from the official announcement. This series of terminals will have at least 3 phones from the Vanilla P50 model, which, as we learned earlier, will have the Grin 9000E processor, and will become the “new light” in the lineup.

The following is a list of options P50 Pro And P50 Pro + It comes with CPU Grin 9000 And better hardware (higher RAM, curved screen, quad or penta cameras). Another detail that reminds us is that Hawaii was able to deliver itself with 8.8 million processors before it could no longer cooperate with companies that manufacture components that use American technology.

We are preparing to launch the foldable Huawei Made X2, which recently received a teaser until the beginning of the P50 series Here!