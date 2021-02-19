Monday, 1 Feb 2021. 14:45

Avant-Garde Buccaneers c. Chiefs Your Super Bowl Predictions

RDS is preparing a special day for you on Sunday at 12:30 pm leading up to the Super Bowl game, which will be offered on RDS and RDS Direct at 6:30 pm.

Quarterback Tom Brady continues to talk about how long he can continue to play in the NFL.

The 43-year-old senior footballer is preparing for his 10th NFL record-breaking Super Bowl game and the first time since joining Tampa Bay Buccaneer in March, saying he plans to play beyond his previous goal at the age of 45.

“Yes, this is something I can consider,” Brady admitted at his first Super Bowl weekend press conference on Monday.

“It simply came to our notice then. My way of looking at it is that you never know when that moment will come because it is a communication game. It involves a lot of training and it requires 100 percent commitment to practice it. “

Brady has not lost that determination, and works closely with fitness trainer Alex Guerrero in designing exercise routines, diet and other aspects. Brady continues.

“My career, I did it in football, but in reality, it’s a part of my daily life, because in every decision I make, I have to ask myself what the consequences of football will be, in my seasonal training,” Brady notes.

“Alex is an important part of my success. “

All of Brady’s hard work led to incomparable achievements in NFL history. In addition to his ten Ultimate Game appearances, he recorded six Super Bowl victories and was selected as his team’s MVP three times.

He holds the record for most regular season touchdown passes (581), and if Breeze announces he could send Drew Breeze to most of the top spots in NFL history. His retirement, as many rumors suggest.

What Brady has achieved since he is in his forties, before the start of 2017, will be the greatest achievement of any player’s life.

Since that day, he has amassed 20,776 passing profits, including the regular season and playoffs, completed 142 touchdown passes, was voted MVP of his team and will appear for the third time in the Super Bowl in 2018, the previous setback season.

It’s an interesting figure for a player selected in the sixth round in 2000 and hopes to hang there for a few years.

“I’m not going to say I saw professional football playing 43 years ago 20 years ago. This would not be true,” Brady said.

“I started by saying to myself that I want to play professional football and that I have the opportunity to do so. I will do it to the best of my ability. Fortunately, the right people came into my life at the right time, doing what I wanted to do. It was really a lot of support from a lot of people.”

How long can he keep pace?

“I think I know when the time is right. I don’t know when that moment will come, but I think it will come. “

