5 Best Weather Tracking Apps For Android And iPhone .. You Should Use Them

Egypt has seen bad weather with significant drops in temperature with rain and snow in some areas, and in the light of this turbulent weather, many are looking for applications to help monitor weather conditions around the clock and electronics. App stores have numerous weather applications that provide forecasts, weather forecasts for the coming days for the overall weather conditions in your area, as well as accurate temperatures, rainfall, precipitation, visibility and wind.

5 best apps to help you know the current weather conditions

First Dark Sky application:

The Dark Sky app is one of the best weather apps for iOS from Apple that allows iPhone and Apple Watch smart phone users to know the weather conditions around the world with a single click. This application can find the location of the user through the GPS service. Provides accurate weather forecasts. In the coming hours and days, the app will be available in the Google Play Store for Android devices.

Second use 1 Weather:

1 Weather app This app provides news videos and forecasts with temperature, wind speed, humidity, ultraviolet table, barometric pressure and chance of the next rain, in addition to searching for weather forecasts for your country and 12 other locations you like on radar maps and diagrams. The app is available for Android and iPhone users for hours.

Third application, weather channel:

The free weather channel app provides its users with a comprehensive instant weather report and forecasts to know the situation over the next fortnight and The Lift feature, which shows the app 6 minutes of weather information depending on your location. The app is available for free to iPhone and Android users nationwide.

The fourth application is the radarscope:

Fifth application AccuWeather:

The AccuWeather app supports all features that provide you with the latest information about the weather, and it provides daily forecasts for up to 15 days. In addition to weather news videos, the app provides information on sunrise, sunset, UV index, appearance, sensitivity and rainfall, the app is available for Android users and iPhone.