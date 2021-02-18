Rush Limbaugh dies: Provocative American radio presenter dies at 70 after battling lung cancer

R.

Controversial American radio personality and political commentator Ush Limbaugh has died of lung cancer at the age of 70.

His wife Katherine Adams announced her death on her radio show Wednesday.

In a statement, he said, “Rush love for our country and for all of you will live forever.”

He is best known as the host of The Rush Limbaugh Show, a long-running radio show.

Rush Limbaugh / REUTERS awarded Presidential Medal

Mr Limbaugh, a leading figure in the Conservative movement, is controversial because he is influential.

He was accused of expressing racist, sexual and homosexual ideas throughout his life.

As a climate change denier he put forward several conspiracy theories and was an ardent supporter of exceptionalism in the United States.

He was also a strong supporter of President Donald Trump. Limbaugh presented the Independence Medal, the highest civilian honor in the United States.

Mr. Trump hailed him as “a special man loved by millions of Americans” and “the greatest fighter and conqueror you will ever meet.”

Mr Limbaugh was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer in February 2020.