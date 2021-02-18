Home Entertainment Rush Limbaugh dies: Provocative American radio presenter dies at 70 after battling lung cancer

Rush Limbaugh dies: Provocative American radio presenter dies at 70 after battling lung cancer

Feb 18, 2021 0 Comments
Rush Limbaugh dies: Provocative American radio presenter dies at 70 after battling lung cancer

R.

Controversial American radio personality and political commentator Ush Limbaugh has died of lung cancer at the age of 70.

His wife Katherine Adams announced her death on her radio show Wednesday.

In a statement, he said, “Rush love for our country and for all of you will live forever.”

He is best known as the host of The Rush Limbaugh Show, a long-running radio show.

Rush Limbaugh / REUTERS awarded Presidential Medal

Mr Limbaugh, a leading figure in the Conservative movement, is controversial because he is influential.

He was accused of expressing racist, sexual and homosexual ideas throughout his life.

As a climate change denier he put forward several conspiracy theories and was an ardent supporter of exceptionalism in the United States.

/. Via.

He was also a strong supporter of President Donald Trump. Limbaugh presented the Independence Medal, the highest civilian honor in the United States.

Mr. Trump hailed him as “a special man loved by millions of Americans” and “the greatest fighter and conqueror you will ever meet.”

Mr Limbaugh was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer in February 2020.

READ  The man of the first nations made his first solo voyage

You May Also Like

The daughter of one of her advisers at the Tele Hook, America was blunted

The daughter of one of her advisers at the Tele Hook, America was blunted

Emma Stone's first film in the new Disney movie "Cruella"

Emma Stone’s first film in the new Disney movie “Cruella”

The dance thinking of her fans, Lina Perez was hysterical with consent

The dance thinking of her fans, Lina Perez was hysterical with consent

The School of Magic: Disney's Harry Potter is on view from February 20th

The School of Magic: Disney’s Harry Potter is on view from February 20th

Brad Pitt was seriously injured during the filming of Se7en!

Brad Pitt was seriously injured during the filming of Se7en!

Janet Garcia celebrates Valentine's Day with minimal costumes!

Janet Garcia celebrates Valentine’s Day with minimal costumes!

Timothea Maldonado

About the Author: Timothea Maldonado

"Coffee practitioner. Lifelong web evangelist. Unapologetic internet enthusiast."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *