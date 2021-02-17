Home World The man pushed his pregnant wife off a cliff in Turkey

Feb 17, 2021 0 Comments
A 40-year-old man who appeared to be smiling in a photo with his pregnant wife has been arrested after falling from a cliff.

These events precede June 2018, when Hakan Aisal and Semra Aisal, 7 months pregnant, were on holiday in the Butterfly Valley in Mugla. Turkey
.

A romantic photo was taken on a cliff just before the accident allegedly occurred during the trip. Semra fell into the vacuum and, like her baby, died instantly.

In the midst of the trial, not yet concluded, The According to lawyers, this is not an incident, but a premeditated act to recover the insurance that the husband had previously contracted.

According to the accused, the couple sat for a long time, about three hours, because the person believed there was no one to commit the murder.

The British newspaper reported that prosecutors said he deliberately pushed her off the cliff and killed her when he realized they were alone. The sun
.

The man, who denies responsibility, has been remanded in custody for premeditated murder.

