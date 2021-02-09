Former torture camp guard (100) charged with 3,518 murders | Now

German prosecutors are prosecuting a century-old man who may have been a guard at the Nazi concentration camp in Satsenhausen. There are 3,518 murder cases against that person. This person is said to have worked in the camp from 1942 to 1945, where about 100,000 people died.

The suspect is said to have knowingly contributed to the killing of prisoners in the concentration camp.

Since 2011, prosecutors no longer have to look for undiscovered evidence of a suspect’s actions during World War II.

If it can be proven that someone in a camp has already been hired, for example, there have been systematic mass killings that may be sufficient cause for a sentence.

At least 200,000 prisoners were arrested in Satsenhausen

Built in 1936 by Sachenhausen prisoners. At first there were political prisoners, but then there were Jews, Roma, homosexuals and mentally ill people.

There are no reliable statistics on the number of prisoners in the camp in the first years. Between 1939 and 1945, Sachsenhausen held about 200,000 prisoners.