Patrick Mahoms is still famous

Although he has not been able to lead Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl LV victory, quarterback Patrick Mahmoud is the favorite to claim the NFL MVP in 2021.

According to special website Draft Kings, the 25-year-old has the best odds of +500.

Experts expect Mahomes to be highly motivated by the defeat of his family in the final fight of the 2020 campaign. Facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the lead had the worst game of his life. He finished 26 of his 49 passes for 270 yards, big and no interruptions.

During the regular season, the Mahomes amassed 4,740 yards and 38 touchdowns.

Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers), who won the honor in 2020, has a rating of +800, followed by Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) and Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks) +1300.

For his part, Tom Brady is at +1600. The man who led “Bucks” to the top courses last season has already won three MVP titles.

The Draft Kings list includes only the names of two non-quarterback athletes. They support Derrick Henry (Tennessee Titans) and Christian McCaffrey (Carolina Panthers). They are at +3300.