Microsoft helps you manage your passwords on PC and mobile

Feb 14, 2021 0 Comments
Numerous studies have shown that humans are not the best at observing good security practices on websites. This innocence is often seen in the choice of passwords and the reuse of many Web accounts. To deal with this failure in man, Microsoft Developed an application to help you better manage these passwords and protect your personal data from potential criminals.

Microsoft Password Management

In the latest version update ” Edge Operating on its operating system, Microsoft Makes the security of user data one of its top priorities. American Company ” Password tracking “Available Computer And Cell phone. The purpose is to ensure the integrity of the passwords and that all of their information is never compromised. The two functions of “password tracking” are carried out efficiently at the same time, allowing account security passwords to be better managed and protected from any intrusion. You will be exposed to all security vulnerabilities in your security keys (combination, frequency of use, validity period, etc.). You can fix them in a timely manner to avoid potential account hacking.

User-controlled management

New system introduced in Microsoft Edge Allows automatic administration of passwords. However, control and authentication of the function is the responsibility of the user of the computer or smartphone. The ” Password tracking “of Microsoft So not doing self-administration, but rather managing passwords on websites. Scanning and verifying passwords can only be completed if you save them Microsoft Edge. So nothing can be done without your permission. These functions can be performed as many times as desired. The user is assured that his data is fully protected.

