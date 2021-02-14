David Ortiz finds today’s baseball boredom

I give you a little confession. It’s been about two years since I started following Baseball very seriously because it started to get me very interested. Previously, I knew some of the names of the players, but nothing more than that. I really fell in love with this awesome game in 2019.

Having said that, I have always been a big sports fan. David Ortiz – or Big Poppy – was often mentioned when I listened to Sports 30 again and again on RDS at a young age, and I grew to love him. A lot. Although I don’t know much about baseball!

I found this player to be the best ever. He stood out for his batting prowess and for him Stir here and there, For these reasons I imagine I have always found that to be true Hot. Anyway, we are not here to talk about my love for Big Poppy.

The latter made headlines this morning for comments made in The Boston Globe. Sox spoke to Pete Abraham, a reporter for the legendary The Globe, who said today’s baseball f * kicking is being flattened.

Why? Because players are often out, and Artis feels they always want to hit longer balls.

Boston Red Sox legend David Artis calls baseball ‘straight-up boring’ because hitters are more striking, looking only to attack home runs (report) https://t.co/765YGvq3az – Mass Games (ass Masslivesports) February 13, 2021

Artis defends himself by claiming that players have often been criticized for rushing into certain situations in the past. Yet according to him, today’s guys like it, hitting long balls.

This is why it’s hard for Big Bobby to watch a ball game these days.

Do you agree with his comments? Do you think he exaggerates a little? Personally, I don’t know what to do with all of this. Looks like new Sports Older and less happy …

But hey, what do you want? We cannot please everyone.