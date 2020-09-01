Home Sports NRL 2020: Cameron Smith, Melbourne Storm, Paul Kent, Phil ‘Buzz’ Rothfield, NRL360

NRL 2020: Cameron Smith, Melbourne Storm, Paul Kent, Phil 'Buzz' Rothfield, NRL360

Sep 01, 2020 0 Comments
Paul Kent (left) and Phil Rothfield (right) clashed over Cameron Smith’s future

The long run of Cameron Smith has led to a heated debate on NRL360, as the Storm skipper looks established to make a get in touch with on whether he will participate in on in 2021.

Smith, 37, has been tipped to retire, but there are even now solutions that he could keep with Melbourne or head to an NRL rival.

The two the Broncos and Titans are monitoring Smith’s upcoming intently.

Smith has been inspired to retire by NRL360 co-host Paul Kent in his Each day Telegraph column.

