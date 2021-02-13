Like many affiliates, the league names have changed, but by the time Small League Baseball is out in hundreds of North American communities by 2021.

Major League Baseball on Friday announced a new plan to play baseball, with 120 minor league teams joining the new Professional Development League (PDL). In total, the organization has 179 teams in 17 leagues, spread across 43 states in the United States and four states in Canada. There will be 209 clubs in 19 leagues, including the Arizona Fall League and the Gulf Coast League, appearing in a total of 44 U.S. states and four Canadian provinces.

The American League, the Atlantic League, the Border League and the Pioneer League are different leagues.

“We are pleased to release this new model, which not only leads to majors but also continues the tradition of entertaining millions of families in hundreds of communities in Little League,” said Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr. said. “Modernizing our Minor League system, we prioritize the qualities that make the Minor League an integral part of our game, while at the same time strengthening the way we nurture players on and off the field. We share unparalleled technology and resources with the league players. “

Then, the subsidiaries of each of the major league teams.

East of the American League

Floor tile

AAA: Buffalo Wildcat

AA: Chats Fisher to New Hampshire

A +: Vancouver Canadians

R: Blue Zeus de Dunedin

Oriols

AAA: Norfolk Waves

AA: Bowie Bezox

A +: Iron Birds de Aberdeen

À: Delmarwa beach birds

Rays

AAA: Durham Bulls

AA: Biscuit Montgomery

A +: Hot Rhodes Words bowling

In: Charleston River Docs

Red Sox

AAA: Red Sox de Worcester

AA: Portland Cedox

A +: Freemanet Greenville

A: Red Sox de Salem

Yankees

AAA: Scranton / Wilkes-Bar Rail Riders

AA: Patriots to Somerset

A +: Hudson Valley Renegades

In: Tampa Torbans

American League Center

Indians

AAA: Columbus Clippers

AA: Akron Rubber Ducks

A +: Lake County Captains

: Lynchburg Hill Gates

Royal

AAA: Omaha Storm Chasers

AA: Northwest Arkansas Naturals

A +: Pirates Fluviux Quad Cities

A: Columbia Bike

Tigers

AAA: Toledo mud chickens

AA: Eri Sea Valves

A +: Western Michigan White Caps

A: Lakeland flying tigers

Twins

AAA: Saints of St. Paul

AA: Wichita Wind Wave

A +: Cedar Rapids cores

A: Mighty Muscles of Fort Myers

White stockings

AAA: Charlotte Knights

AA: Barons de Birmingham

A +: Winston-Salem line

In: Kannapolis Cannon Ballers

West of the American League

Athletes

AAA: Pilots from Las Vegas

AA: Midland Rockhounds *

A +: Lunching Luck Nuts

In: Stockton Ports

Said

AAA: Salt Lake City bees

AA: Rocket City Junk Pandas

A +: Dust demons of three cities

R: Domestic Empire 66ers

Astros

AAA Sugar Land Skeeters

AA: Corpus Christi hooks

A +: Asheville Tourists

In: Images de Fayetteville

Sailors

AAA: Tacoma Rainiers

AA: Passengers from Arkansas

A +: Everett Aquasox

A: Modesto nuts

Rangers

AAA: Round Rock Express *

AA: Frisco Rough Riders

A +: Gradts Hickory

A: Eastern wood ducks

East of the National League

Brave

AAA: Strippers Quinnet

AA: Braves to Mississippi

A +: Rome Braves

In: Augusta Greenjackets

Marlins

AAA: Jumbo shrimp in Jacksonville

AA: Who’s Blues Pensacola

A +: Peloid Snappers

A: The hammer heads of Jupiter

Meets

AAA: Syracuse Mets

AA: Bonnie Rumble Pinghamton

A +: Les hurricanes de Brooklyn

In: St. Lucy Mets

Nationalists

AAA: Rochester Red Wings

AA: Harrisburg Senators

A +: Blue Rocks de Wilmington

: Friedrichsburg Nationals

Phyllis

AAA: Ironfix de Lehi Valley

AA: Lyre Fighting Pills

A +: Blue Glass de Jersey Shore

: Clearwater Thrashers

National League Center

Brewers

AAA: Sons de Nashville

AA: Shackers de Philoxie

A +: Wood Rodlers of Wisconsin

To: Carolina Mutcots

Cardinals

AAA: Memphis Redbirds

AA: Springfield Cardinals

A +: Chef Peoria

A: Palm Beach Cardinals

Puppies

AAA: Cups de l Iowa

AA: Smokies to Tennessee

A +: Cups de South Bend

In: Martial Beach Pelicans

Pirates

AAA: Indianapolis Indians

AA: Altuna curve

A +: Greensboro locusts

In: Bradenton Mortars

Red

AAA: Louisville Bates

AA: Sattanuka Look Out

A +: Dragons de Dayton

A: Daytona turtles

West of the National League

T-bags

AAA: Renault Aces

AA: Yellow Grass Poodles

A +: Hooplan Hillsborough

A: Visalia Rawhide

Dodgers

AAA: Dodgers de Oklahoma City

AA: Pioneers Tulsa

A +: Large lakes loons

À: Rancho Kukamong earthquake

Giants

AAA: Sacramento River Cats

AA: Richmond flying squirrel

A +: Eugene Emeralds

In: San Jose Giants

Parents

AAA: Chihuahua de El Paso *

AA: San Antonio Works *

A +: Ford Wine Dincaps *

For: Elsinore Lake Storm *

Rockies

AAA: Albuquerque

AA: Hartford

A +: Spoken

To: Fresno